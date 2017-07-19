The Arenzville United Methodist Night Circle met Wednesday, July 12 at the church fellowship hall. President Lisa Clinton asked Theresa Langley to open the lesson time with prayer. Lisa then led the lesson, “The Rich Man and Lazarus,” from Luke 16:19-31.

Roll call was answered with five members present. The June minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given with a balance of $427.60.

