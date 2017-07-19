Home

Arenzville United Methodist Night Circle

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:12 casscounty2

    The Arenzville United Methodist Night Circle met Wednesday, July 12 at the church fellowship hall. President Lisa Clinton asked Theresa Langley to open the lesson time with prayer. Lisa then led the lesson, “The Rich Man and Lazarus,” from Luke 16:19-31.
    Roll call was answered with five members present. The June minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given with a balance of $427.60.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers