Arenzville Night Circle

The Arenzville United Methodist Night Circle met Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the home of Faye Kershaw.

Two songs, “I’m Free” and “Let the Healing Begin,” from the Booth Brothers CD were listened to by the group. Faye opened the lesson time with a reading “How Long” from the Daily Bread and then asked Esther Elliott for prayer. Faye was also lesson leader for “Healing Power” from Acts 3.

