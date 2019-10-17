Arenzville deals with delinquent water bills

The Arenzville village board meet in regular session on October 7th at the Village Hall. Several members expressed concerns with delinquent water bills. The committee members discussed various possible solutions to the situation. The Board faces a twofold problem. Several residents have not paid the initial $150 hook up fee and several more are more than two months behind on their monthly $44.77 bill. A late fee of $25 per month is added to all late monthly water bills. This results in some residents having over $500 in unpaid water bills. One Board member suggested doubling the late fee to fifty dollars. After much discussion the members felt that was not a viable solution. They felt many residents simply laid their water bills aside and forgot to pay them. Those who were months behind were the ones who really have difficulty paying on time.

