Are Native plants better than non-native plants?

A question often asked when giving presentations on landscaping and sustainability is, “Are native plants better than non-natives?”

In my garden, I avoid holding myself to an exclusive natives-only approach, and other gardeners do not have to either. My process for choosing plant material and ruling out species is always to ask if the plant is considered aggressive or invasive. Often ‘aggressive’ and ‘invasive’ are used interchangeably, but invasive is a legal term. Invasive plants are those that cause economic, human, or environmental harm. The state of Illinois identifies plants that are deemed invasive through the Illinois Exotic Weed Act. Aggressive plants are simply garden thugs that spread throughout landscape beds and are difficult to control.

