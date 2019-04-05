April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:21 Casscounty2
Mayor Leslie Harris signed a proclamation designating the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Beardstown.
The Beardstown Exchange Club annually conducts child abuse prevention activities. On April 4, club members erected the Pinwheel Garden, a symbol of hope for child abuse prevention, near the Exchange Club sign on the east side of the square.
