April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:21 Casscounty2

Mayor Leslie Harris signed a proclamation designating the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Beardstown.
The Beardstown Exchange Club annually conducts child abuse prevention activities. On April 4, club members erected the Pinwheel Garden, a symbol of hope for child abuse prevention, near the Exchange Club sign on the east side of the square.  

 

We don’t listen to people in order to form counterarguments and defend our tribes. We listen to learn. . . . Some will learn only from those with whom they already agree.

