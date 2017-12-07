Home

Annual Cruise-In

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:26 casscounty2

    The Beardstown Main Street and the Late Knight Cruisers would like to invite the public to the 8th Annual Cruise In on July 15, starting at 6 p.m. on the Beardstown Square. It will be a night of food, music, and free door prizes! Anyone is welcome to bring a car they would like to display! New cars, old cars, low riders, cars with mechanicals, trucks, motorcycles, or the family sedan! If you have a vehicle you are proud of, shine it up and bring it down town! 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers