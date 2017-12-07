The Beardstown Main Street and the Late Knight Cruisers would like to invite the public to the 8th Annual Cruise In on July 15, starting at 6 p.m. on the Beardstown Square. It will be a night of food, music, and free door prizes! Anyone is welcome to bring a car they would like to display! New cars, old cars, low riders, cars with mechanicals, trucks, motorcycles, or the family sedan! If you have a vehicle you are proud of, shine it up and bring it down town!

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.