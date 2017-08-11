Anniversary of Gettysburg Address

A copy of the Gettysburg Ad-dress written by Abraham Lincoln himself will be displayed this month at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to mark the anniversary of the fa-mous speech.

The document – one of just five surviving copies written by Lin-coln – will be in the museum’s Treasures Gallery from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26.

“The Gettysburg Address ex-pressed what the Civil War was really about and, therefore, what America is all about: ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people,’” said Alan Lowe, ex-ecutive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “A handwritten copy of that speech is a physical link to that key moment in history. We’re proud to offer everyone a chance to see it for themselves.”

