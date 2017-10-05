Anderson promoted to 1st Dan Black Belt

James M. Anderson, son of Diana K. Jackson and Michael J. Anderson of Rushville, has been promoted to 1st Dan Black Belt. James is 11 years old and attends the Rushville Middle School. He studies martial arts at the Flying Dragon School of Tae Kwon Do at the Beardstown Armory under the instruction of Grand Master Ted Danner. James has worked very hard for many years to attain this degree. He went through two tests, one at the Flying Dragon School and one at the Soo Kim Martial Arts Institute. James had to perform in sparring, breaking, self defense, and forms to earn his belt.

