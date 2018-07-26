ALPLM plans children’s activities

It will be a day of dueling ironclads, disguises and battlefield operations Aug. 4 when the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum presents a morning of free back-to- school activities for children.

Many of the activities are drawn from the presidential library’s popular Civil War Tech program, which lets children explore the intersection of history and technology. Projects includes sending telegraph messages in Morse code, designing bridges and building ironclad ships.

Kids can play a giant game of Operation on a Civil War soldier, dress in disguises to snap selfies and put together a Gettysburg Address word puzzle.