Home

ALPLM plans children’s activities

Thu, 07/26/2018 - 17:01 Casscounty2

It will be a day of dueling ironclads, disguises and battlefield operations Aug. 4 when the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum presents a morning of free back-to- school activities for children.

Many of the activities are drawn from the presidential library’s popular Civil War Tech program, which lets children explore the intersection of history and technology. Projects includes sending telegraph messages in Morse code, designing bridges and building ironclad ships.

Kids can play a giant game of Operation on a Civil War soldier, dress in disguises to snap selfies and put together a Gettysburg Address word puzzle. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Providing ‘bread’ for others

When Jesus taught the disciples to pray, He said that we should say, “Give us this day our daily bread.” Bread is always needed to live, and we can depend on God for the necessary things in life.

Active duty military, Guard or Reserve, in their sacrifice there is no difference
What Do You See?
In Truth rests the heart of freedom

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers