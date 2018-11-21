ALPLM offers family activities Friday

A family-friendly alternative to Black Friday shopping is returning to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

“Fun Frosty Friday” offers an array of free activities the day after Thanksgiving, including games, face-painting, a life-sized Candy Land Adventure and visits with Santa Claus. This year, the library has added demonstrations by a 13-year-old cup-stacking champion and ballet performances.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.