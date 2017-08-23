Home

Allen Family to perform at Beardstown church

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:37 casscounty2

 The Allen Family will perform on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Beard-stown Church of the Naz-arene, 919 Jackson Street in Beardstown.  The Allen Family has traveled internationally since 1991. The group was launched onto the gospel music scene after a first place finish in the 2000 National Quartet Convention Talent search. Since then, the group has received two nominations

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Hendricker Family Reunion

    The Henry and Mathilda (Krohe) Hendricker reunion was held Saturday, July 28.

Brown Family Reunion
Hendricker reunion
Brown family reunion
Buck cousin reunion
Smiths anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers