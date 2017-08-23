Allen Family to perform at Beardstown church

The Allen Family will perform on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Beard-stown Church of the Naz-arene, 919 Jackson Street in Beardstown. The Allen Family has traveled internationally since 1991. The group was launched onto the gospel music scene after a first place finish in the 2000 National Quartet Convention Talent search. Since then, the group has received two nominations

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.