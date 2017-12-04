U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan R. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Smith is the son of Karen E. Smith of Rushville. He is also the husband of Maggie L. Smith.

The airman graduated in 2013 from Rushville-Industry High School, Rushville.

