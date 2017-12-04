Home

Airman

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 13:34 casscounty2

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan R. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
    The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
    Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
    Smith is the son of Karen E. Smith of Rushville. He is also the husband of Maggie L. Smith.
    The airman graduated in 2013 from Rushville-Industry High School, Rushville.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schlueter 95th birthday

    Norma Jean Schlueter will celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 5.

Jurgens celebrates 90th
Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th
Hamm 70th anniversary
Wessel 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers