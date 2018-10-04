Home

4-H Week being celebrated Oct. 7-13

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 09:29 Casscounty2

National 4-H Week is Oct. 7-13.
    4-H got its start in rural fields, but today it’s everywhere—from city streets and schools, to neighborhoods and universities. That’s why 4-H has stayed important for more than 100 years. It changes with me and you.
    Don’t worry. 4-H is still in small towns across America and stronger than ever. The 4-H mission theme in 2018 is ADVENTURE.

