2019 Fall Festival to feature Broseph, Walker Montgomery

Beardstown’s favorite sons of country music will take the stage and a new rising country star will share the stage to close out the 2019 Beardstown Fall Fun Festival, Sunday Sept. 22.

Broseph (formerly Broseph E. Lee) featuring Beardstown natives Brock Jones and Chris Yost, will take the stage in the 4 p.m. time slot to close things out, while Walker Montgomery, the 20-year-old son of country star John Michael Montgomery will hold down the 2 o’clock slot.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.