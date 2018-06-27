2018 Summer Days winners named

The Ashland Summer Days celebration featured a parade, fun activities in James Park and contests for the kids and well as bands performing.

In the baby contest, the Baby Mr. was Lucas Johnson and the Baby Ms. was Bexley Stribling. Raelynn Grace was named Ashland’s youngest citizen.

The toddler Little Mr. was Easton Ruppel and the Little Ms. was Zoey Cain. For 5-6 year-olds, the Little Mr. was Hunter Roy and the Little Miss was Madelynn Johnson.