Home

2018 Summer Days winners named

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 15:56 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

The Ashland Summer Days celebration featured a parade, fun activities in James Park and contests for the kids and well as bands performing.

In the baby contest, the Baby Mr. was Lucas Johnson and the Baby Ms. was Bexley Stribling. Raelynn Grace was named Ashland’s youngest citizen.

The toddler Little Mr. was Easton Ruppel and the Little Ms. was Zoey Cain. For 5-6 year-olds, the Little Mr. was Hunter Roy and the Little Miss was Madelynn Johnson.

Lifestyle

Community important on our journey of faith

This week, Beardstown had a chance to celebrate something that many towns do not. It was our ZIP code day! Every one hundred years, the date corresponds to our ZIP code.

Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness
A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’
Laughter is good medicine

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers