e cold hard truth about black walnut tree removals

Many people who have black walnut trees or other trees in their yard may won-der if they can sell the trees for lumber or veneer. The following information may provide some insight.

First of all, very few indi-viduals are going to pay a homeowner to physically remove a yard tree. The physical act of removing a yard tree is a “service” pro-vided by a certified arborist.

