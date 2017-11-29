Home

e cold hard truth about black walnut tree removals

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 09:19 casscounty2
By: 
Jay C. Hayek

Many people who have black walnut trees or other trees in their yard may won-der if they can sell the trees for lumber or veneer. The following information may provide some insight.
First of all, very few indi-viduals are going to pay a homeowner to physically remove a yard tree. The physical act of removing a yard tree is a “service” pro-vided by a certified arborist.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

 

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers