“Preserving Their Memories,” a celebration of the Illinois Veterans’ History Project

Secretary of State Jesse White hosted “Preserving Their Memories” to hon-or veterans and their con-tributions to the Illinois Veterans’ History Project last Thursday at the Il-linois State Library in Springfield. The Illinois Veterans’ History Project honors Illinois veterans by documenting and pre-serving their experiences.

“The Illinois Veterans’ History Project provides a place to honor our veter-ans as well as a memorial for those who have served our country,” said White. “There are more than 6,000 records, submitted by veterans or their loved ones. With this initiative, future generations will have a better understand-ing and appreciation of the sacrifices Illinois vet-erans have made.”

