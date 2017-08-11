Home

“Preserving Their Memories,” a celebration of the Illinois Veterans’ History Project

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:34 casscounty2

Secretary of State Jesse White hosted “Preserving Their Memories” to hon-or veterans and their con-tributions to the Illinois Veterans’ History Project last Thursday at the Il-linois State Library in Springfield. The Illinois Veterans’ History Project honors Illinois veterans by documenting and pre-serving their experiences.
 “The Illinois Veterans’ History Project provides a place to honor our veter-ans as well as a memorial for those who have served our country,” said White. “There are more than 6,000 records, submitted by veterans or their loved ones. With this initiative, future generations will have a better understand-ing and appreciation of the sacrifices Illinois vet-erans have made.”

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

