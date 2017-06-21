‘Positively Seniors’ event

Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and the Schuyler County Senior Center are hosting a senior citizens program entitled “Positively Seniors” at the Schuyler County Fair in Rushville on Friday, June 30 from 2 – 4 p.m.

This free program will provide recreation for area seniors age 65 and older. The event will begin with door prizes and bingo, followed with refreshments and entertainment provided by Studio Max Tumbling & Dance.

The event will be held in the Entertainment Pavilion located inside the Main gate (Scripps St. entrance).

