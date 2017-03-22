A ‘life of crime’ in Beardstown

Do you remember Denton’s Drug Store? It was on the corner of 3rd and State St. Now there is the Beardstown Savings & Loan. Denton’s was still there as long as 1942 when I graduated from school, but I don’t remember how long after that.

Do you remember that every August and September Mr. Denton would have a long table running the length of the front store where he would sell used school books at a reasonable price? It depended how used or taken care of the books were. They usually sold for about 25 cents on up, as I remember. Some were written in, some torn, so you had to really look them over. My mother, with so many kids in school, tried to find all books she needed here. It helped lots of people.

