Old Timers game is set for Saturday, May 26

This Memorial Day Weekend will mark the sixth consecutive year that former Beardstown High School baseball players hold a game during Beardstown’s Alumni Weekend. As in years past, the proceeds from the game will allow further improvements to the current BHS baseball program.

The Sixth Annual BHS Alumni Game will be held Saturday, May 26, at Ed Lewis Field at 1 p.m.

A $30 donation is required to play in the slowpitch softball game. Alumni who graduated in an even year will play those who graduated in an odd year.