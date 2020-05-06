Home

Local Little League making plans to start play in June

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:50 Casscounty2

    Tom Schlueter, president of Beardstown Baseball Association, announced that plans are being formed to hold local Little League try-outs on June 6 for both the boys and girls. The boys’ try-outs will be held at Cowen Field and the girls at Rice Field in Roy Roberts Park.
    June 30 is the date set to start play so as to follow the Little League International mandate that you have two weeks of practice before beginning a full season’s schedule.

