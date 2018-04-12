Former BHS Coaches Thomason, Thompson inducted to Hall of Fame

Last Saturday Beardstown High School was well reppresented at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign by having two former coaches of the Tigers inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. A rare honor indeed.

The two recipients were Paul Thomason who coached at Beardstown (1977-1981), and Rich Thompson coached 2001- 2006. Thomason's lifetime record as a head coach was 62-29, while Thompson posted a 152-102 record over 25-years.