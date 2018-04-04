Former BHS athlete to open Future Swings, a baseball, softball training facility

A former BHS athlete has purchased existing buildings in Jacksonville to open an instructional facility for baseball and softball athletes.

In early May, Adam and Kristin Jamison are planning to open Jamison’s Future Swings at 2253 West Morton Avenue– a location formerly occupied by Brahear Trucking Supply and, most recently, Petri Welding.

Adam Jamison, a former All-State pitcher for the Beardstown Tigers and collegiate pitcher for Parkland College and Point Loma University, has dreamed of opening a facility that would utilize his knowledge and love of baseball, and help youth in the area improve their skills.