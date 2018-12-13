Home

Chipman to be inducted in High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame

Thu, 12/13/2018 - 13:55 Casscounty2
Star-Gazette sports editor earns media honors
By: 
Brian DeLoche

The Star-Gazette’s own, the venerable Don Chipman, has been selected for induction into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for his lifetime commitment to high school basketball. Chipman received notice of his selection in the mail last Saturday.
    “I wasn’t even going to open the letter,” Chipman said.  “But Blanche decided to open the envelope and said “Here, I think you ought to read this.”

