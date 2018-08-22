Beardstown Police News

Jeffrey A. Fritz, 53, of Beardstown was arrested Aug. 1, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond to the charge and was released.

Daniel Hernandez, 31 of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 17 for disobeying a stop sign. He posted bond to the charge and was released.

Teresa Aldana Velasquez, 33, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle Aug. 15, and given notice to appear in court.

Julia Traylor, 23, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 18 and charged with illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger. She posted bond to the charge and was released.

Joshua D. Uncapher, 23, of Havana was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with operating an uninsured vehicle and for driving while license was revoked. He was given notice to appear in court and released.

Daniel Perez-Lopez, 23, of Beardstown was cited Aug. 14 for driving with no valid drivers license. He was also taken into custody on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court to face charges of driving with no valid drivers license. He was lodged in the Morgan County jail.

Johnathan Martinez 27, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug 13, for failure to yield the right of way while turning left. He was given notice to appear in court and released.

Warren K. Petersen, 44, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle Aug. 13, and was given notice to appear in court.

Jonathyn L. Johnson, 21, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 19, for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license. He was also taken into custody on a Cass County warrant charging him with the same offense. He posted bond to the charge and was released.

Dylan Kinkead, 26, of Macomb was taken into custody on Aug 18 on a McDonough County Warrant charging him with failure to appear in court, and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

James M. Bacon, 22, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 20, driving while license suspended or revoked. He was given notice to appear in court and released.

Dillon Gossage, 20, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 12 for illegal squealing or screeching of tires, unlawful display of license plates, and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

William Ellis, 34, of Beardstown was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 45 mph zone Aug 11.

Darin Stephenson, 34, of Beardstown was ticketed Aug. 3, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

James C. Neathery, of Beardstown was issued an ordinance violation citation for unlawful reconnection of water service Aug. 8.