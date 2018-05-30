Beardstown Police News

Lindsey Dyer, 34, of Rushville was ticketed May 23 for possession of cannabis less than 10 grams and was released with notice to appear in court.

Rose Padilla Garcia, 52, of Beardstown was ticketed May 26 for operating an unisured vehicle. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Dieme Honorine, 36, of Beardstown was cited May 22 for operating a vehicle with an expired registration, and disobeying a yield sign. She was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Egla Gomez, 41, of Beardstown was ticketed May 26 for illegal possession of alcohol by a passenger. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Kory Gossage, 41, of Macomb was arrested May 26 for driving while his license was revoked. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Andy Lopez Diaz, 29, of Beardstown was ticketed May 26 for operating a vehicle with no registration plates, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving with no valid license. He was also arrested and charged with possision of methamphetamine more than 5 grams, delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Jessica Martin, 27, of Beardstown was arrested May 23 for driving while license was suspended. She was given notice to appear in court and was released.