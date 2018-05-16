Beardstown Police News

Joseph DeVore, 31, was arrested on a Cass county warrant May 13 for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and paraphernalia, and battery. He posted a $300 bond and was released.

Cedeno M. Martin, 34, of Beardstown was cited May 10 for driving while license suspended or revoked, and was given notice to appear in court.

Ryan D. Hackworth, 21, of Rushville was ticketed for following too closely May 10. He posted $120 individual bond and was released.

Joshua J. Gordley, 18, of Rockey Mount, Mo., was cited for speeding 41 mph in a 25 mph zone May 8. He signed a promise to comply and was released.

Timothy A. Hacker, 36, of Beardstown was ticketed May 5, for driving with no valid license. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Thomas L. Brown, 52, was taken into custody May 9 on a Green County warrant charging him with Failure to appear/ Contempt of court. He posted $125 bond and was released.

Vanessa R. Smith, 29, of Beardstown was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle May 14, and was issued notice to appear in court.

Glen H. Corey, 59, of Jacksonville, was cited May 8 for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.

City Ordinance Citations

Mamie Hatley was cited May 10, for unlawful reconnection of water services.

Teresa Icenogle was cited May 9, for allowing a dog to run at large.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

Wileniel Medina-Pagan, 28, was ticketed for speeding May 9.

Amelia J. Finch, 27, of Murphysboro was ticketed May 9 for operating an uninsured vehicle.

David Hoover, 66, of Beardstown was cited for improper lane usage on May 10.

Donald J. Bell, 53, of Chapin was arrested for battery and driving under the influence of alcohol on May 10.

Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin.

Sometime between 7 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. May 7, unknown person(s) broke a window to gain entry to a business located in the 300 block of Cooper Street in Chapin. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the business.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to www. morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.