Beardstown Police News

Ramon G. Colon Melendez, 35, of Beardstown, was arrested for operating an uninsured vehicle April 28; disorderly conduct; home invasion; criminal damage to government supported property; criminal defacement of property; criminal trespass of state supported property April 30. He is being held at Morgan County.

Sheila L. Anota, 28, of Beardstown, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle April 27. She was given notice to appear in court.

Devron Michael Anderson, 23, of Beardstown, was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of cannabis less than 10 grams on April 26.

Tiffany L. Mayes, 35, of Beardstown, was arrested for theft over $10,000; possession of another’s credit/ debit or I.D. card April 27. She is being held at Morgan County.

Christopher E. Davis, 40, of Litchfield, was charged with theft over $10,000; possession of another’s credit/debit or I.D. card April 27. He is being held at Morgan County.

William L. Thompson, 40, of Beardstown, was arrested for domestic battery; domestic aggravated battery April 23. He is being held at Morgan County.

Jimmy W. Bolinano, 50, of Beardstown, was charged with assault April 26. He is being held at Morgan County.

William T. Bigham, 37, of Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine; delivery of methamphetamine April 26. He is being held at Morgan County.

Shandi Palmer, of Cass County, was arrested on a Cass County warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of battery. She was lodged at Schuyler County.

Mary K. Miller, was arrested on a Pike County warrant charging her with failure to appear for payment in December. She posted bond to the charge and was released.