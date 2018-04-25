Beardstown Police News

Home

Lorrette Atwell, 43. of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage April 15. She was given notice to appear in court.

Andrew A. Dotzert, 26, of Beardstown, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 22. He was given notice to appear.

Reuben M. Rinker. 32, of Beardstown, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivering cannabis more than 10 grams, less than 30 grams; possession of cannabis more than 10 grams, less than 30 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia April 20. He was lodged in the Morgan County jail.

Jesse H Parrish, 52, of Beardstown, was charged with disorderly conduct April 10. He was given notice to appear in court.

Rosa Perez Guzman, 48, of Beardstown, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle April 18. She was given notice to appear in court.

