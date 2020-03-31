Dale Winscott Barker could certainly share a good story. And many a story she told while on this earth for 90 years.

For 44 years she dedicated her professional career to the newspaper industry, which in itself meant she met a variety of people and relayed their sagas in the print media. In her personal life, she was a daughter, wife and mother and enjoyed a host of hobbies and interests which in turn generated a different set of tales. Her life experiences and interactions with family, friends and community produced tales of adventure, humorous accounts, perhaps a few yarns and, as in everyone’s life, serious reflections.

Virginia Dale Winscott Barker passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Her own personal story began Feb. 23, 1930, in Fulton, Missouri where she was born to A.M. “Scotty” Winscott and Tressie Mae Chaney Winscott. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Eugene Barker.

Surviving are daughters, Tressa Lee (Chris) Robinson of Memphis, Tennessee, and Susan Dale (Eric) Warren of Springfield; step- daughter, Kimberly Dawn (Clinton) Stark; 7 grandchildren, Scottie Bingham, Evie Robinson, Chris Robinson II, Whitney Kate (Chris) Wiley and daughter Sloan, Meredith Dale (Simeon) Siudyla, Hannah Mae Warren, and Heath Eric Warren; 3 step-grandchildren, Clayton Eugene Stark, Carly Briella Stark, and Carissa Lynn Stark.

After living in Fulton she moved to St. Louis, where she spent time learning ballet becoming a gifted ballerina, a love she enjoyed for much of her adult life. She moved as a teenager to Beardstown and graduated from Beardstown High School in 1948. While attending high school in Beardstown, she immersed herself in the arts playing flute and piccolo in the band as well as enjoying time in theatre productions.

Dale’s communication and writing skills led her on a path in the field of journalism. Her career began in high school with her first “assignment” being a stint at the Illinoian-Star in Beardstown. She then went on to the ChampaignUrbana Courier, the White Haven Press in Memphis, TN, the Jackson, TN Sun, and Martin Publishing Company of Havana before taking the road back to Beardstown. This is when her next adventure would span 19 years at the

Illinoian-Star, serving as publisher from 1973 until her retirement in 1992.

It was here the local community along with her peers throughout the state and country took note of her grit and integrity, tempered with humor and grace. She could take an ordinary, mundane topic and write a humorous column to make readers smile. Then again, she could inspire residents to participate in a flag-flying campaign in the wake of the nation’s Iranian hostage crisis (1979 – 1981) which led to an appearance on a PBS television show. She became one of four publishers nationwide who appeared on the MacNeil-Lehrer Report on Dec. 20, 1979, to discuss how their communities were responding to President Carter’s call for renewed patriotism. These efforts did not go unnoticed by the presidential office. In January 1981 after the hostage release, Dale received a telegram from President Ronald Reagan expressing his appreciation for her patriotic stance and support during the crisis.

Her journalistic qualities were also noticed by her peers throughout the state. In a profession that was often dominated by men in that time era, Dale served on the Illinois Press Association’s (IPA) Board of Directors for 14 years and then in 1988 became the IPA’s first woman president. When questioned about this distinction, she humbly told her interviewer she just wanted to be viewed as the next president, deferring any attention to the fact she was the association’s first female president.

During Dale’s tenure at the Illinoian-Star, the newspaper received over 100 state and national awards for journalistic excellence, many of them for her column, her editorial and feature stories, photography and community service projects promoted by the newspaper. She was a member of several state and national newspaper associations. In 1981 she received the esteemed Emma C. McKinney Award from the National Newspaper Association, the group’s highest honor for female journalists. In May 2019, Dale was honored by the IPA for her career achievements, receiving the association’s Distinguished Service Award.

When she was not on the job, Dale’s other passions included fishing, hunting and outdoor activities. She spent many years training champion dogs and competing in National Dog Obedience Trials. Dale’s dogs were pioneers in providing therapy in and around the city of Memphis. She was a music enthusiast, playing flute and bagpipes. She encouraged her two daughters who were active in high school and collegiate bands.

After her retirement, she and her husband lived in Missouri for a while where she particularly enjoyed trout fishing. However, her journalistic penchant did not end as she wrote a column for the local paper there. She penned a poem that became lyrics for a chart topping bluegrass song and wrote a book about her life in St. Louis titled Carson Road. Although she leaves behind a career legacy, her life’s story told of a zeal for life, dedication to her community and love for family and friends.

Dale’s family recognizes that her life should be celebrated by many. However, due to current COVID-19 sanctions regarding group gatherings there will only be limited visitation at this time. Friends are invited to pay their respects at Sager Funeral Home, 202 East Eighth, Beardstown, on Thursday, April 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please observe the social distancing guidelines of the funeral

home.

Family graveside service will be held at Callaway Memorial Gardens, Fulton, Missouri on Friday, April 3, 2020.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Beardstown Fire Department.