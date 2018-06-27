Home

Cass County Courthouse News

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 15:40 Casscounty2

News from the Cass County Courthouse:

Divorces:
Hamidou Kanazoe and Gouba Rebecca Rayimwende.

Amanda Martin and Domingo Martin.

Marriage Licenses:

Seth    Allen    Garske, Jacksonville, and Karlee Nicole Dyson, Jacksonville.

Jesse Lee Jones, Springfield, and Amber Starr Anders, Springfield.

Edward L. Dobrovolny, Beardstown, and Megan J. Dotzert, Beardstown.

Property Transfers:

Megan D. Fornoff to Sandra P. Spurbeck - Lot 6, 7, 8 - H.H. Halls Subd.

Lawrence W. Crawford, Jr. & Carol C. Eiklemann, co trustees, Lawrence W. Crawford Lumber Yard to Robert M. &Susan J. Colwell - Sec 3T17R10.

Noah Timothy & Ashley Nicole Lefebvre to Anothony O. & Amanda Isringhausen - Lot 3-Tower View 4th Addn.

Danny A. & Debra M. Piper to Donald F. & Cindy L. Pritchard - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 59- Original Town of Ashland.

Ronald L. & Emma R. Fisher, Teresa L. Burget POA to Martin Hernandez - Lot 1 Blk 34- March & Beard.

Curtis N. Venz to Megan R. & Nathan W. Venz -Lot4&8Blk45-Schl Comm Addn.

Jeffrey D. & Connie J. Starkey to Melton V. Guzman Eusebio - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 38- March & Beard.

Carmen Cline Jones to Sandy Dickason - Lot 9, 10, 11- Depot Row.

Emil Surratt, Audrea Cleer & Anna Marie Surratt to Raquel E. Javier Sanchez - Lot 7 Blk 5- Havekluft & Ehrhardt.

Matthew & Jessica Dedert to Teresa Caruso - Lot1&2Blk52-Original Town of Ashland.

Mark W. Vennett to John J. Pennell - Lot 44 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn Sec 28

Rintha Coil to Shawn Matthew Coil -LotA&B Blk6 - Evergreen Acress.

Lifestyle

Community important on our journey of faith

This week, Beardstown had a chance to celebrate something that many towns do not. It was our ZIP code day! Every one hundred years, the date corresponds to our ZIP code.

Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness
A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’
Laughter is good medicine

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers