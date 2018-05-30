Cass County Courthouse News
News from the Cass County courthouse:
Divorce:
Sven Reithmeier and Erica Reithmeier.
Tammy J. Likes and William J. Likes, Jr.
Marriage Licenses:
Milagros Martinez Sanchez, Beardstown and Claudia Sanchez Ceullar, Beardstown.
Justin Snowden Bagley, Adair and Kaitlyn Lora Dyche, Adair.
Andrew Stone Homer, Liberty and Lauren Louise Hurley, Liberty.
Luis D. Rivera, Beardstown and Luz R. Carrera, Beardstown.
Tyler Scott Steward, Jacksonville and Denise Ashley Decker, Jacksonville.
Dennis James Otto, Jr., Pleasant Plains and McKenzie Louise Stephens, Ashland.
Brady R. Sexton, Oakford and Kelsey Lyn Bee, Oakford.
Property Transfers:
Kenneth D. Armstrong, Kenny Armstrong to Michael W. & Teresa L. Armstrong - Sec 13T18R10.
Alexis D. Dawson to William D. Dawson - Lot 5 Blk 17- Original Town of Beardstown.
Joseph Kalonji, Jeanine Keya Mulendo to Junana Perez DeColon - Lot 2 Blk 4- Havekluft & Ehrhardt.
Elke Burgett to Leodan Guijosa - Lot 3- Fairview Heights.
Teraprom LLC to Janis J. Hand - Lot 16, 17, 20, 21- E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec 28.
Vito & Jacob T. Bavet- ta to KRL Management LLC-Sec28T18R10.
C. David & Lisa Anne Haacke to Lindsay & Jill Canfield- Lot5&6Blk 2 - Shady Grove Estates Subd. 1st Addn.
Roberta Jane Baer, estate, Melissa S. Jackson, Ind. Exec. to Jessica Avendano Cruz - Lot 29 & 30- Charles Harre’s Subd.
Roland J. & Sue E. Herbstrith to Paula & Mark Wykoff, Sr. -Lot 58- E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn. Sec 28.
Douglas Neil Anderson estate, Cole Robert Aaron Anderson Suc. admin to First National Bank of Barry - Sec 3T17R10.
Carl R. Applegate to Chris & Misty Gobel - Lot 2 & 3- Beard & Ware’s - Blk 7-Clendenin.
Kent J. Keeney to Kent J. Keeney trust & trustee- Sec 36T17R9;
Franklin G. Bell Trustee & O. Ruth Morris trust to Christina L. Brunk, Patrick E, Brian D. & Gary P. Bell - Sec 27T18R10.
Ruby E. Bell, Alan D., Daniel R. Bell & Ronda D. Carmean to Barbara J. Bell - Sec 27T8R10.
Franklin G. Bell trustee, O. Ruth Morris trust to Christina L. Brunk - Sec 17T18R10.
Ruby E. Bell life estate, Alan D. Daniel R. Patrick S. Brian D. Gary P. Ruby E. Barbara J.Bell, Ronda D. Carmean, Barbara J. Bell life estate, O. Ruth Morris living trust & Franklin A. Bell suc. trustee to Greg & Kelly Gilmore - Sec 27T18R10.