QuaranTEENed

We all remember what it was like to walk through the doors on the first day of freshman year.

Whether you did it five or twenty-five years ago, I doubt that you don’t recall the waves of emotions that passed through you that day. How nervous you were to be on the bottom of the so-called, “Food Chain,” the fear of not knowing if your friends had the same lunch period as you, hoping you didn’t get your classes mixed up, and anxious to join everything you had seen your older classmates do. You felt so many things, but more than anything, you were excited to see where these next four years were going to take you.

The class of 2020 experienced these feelings just like you did. They were eager to go through the years of learning new things, making new friends, try out for new sports, and join new clubs. They were all looking forward to the same things you were: Their final prom, last game, and graduation. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these final things won’t happen for this year’s seniors.

It’s hard to imagine what we, the seniors, may be thinking during this time. Last week I attempted to capture the thoughts of those who were robbed of their spring sports and music season. They were, without surprise, devastated about their final time to perform being swept away. But what about the other things this pandemic took away?

There are things my class took for granted that we never thought we wouldn’t have until they were gone. For me, personally, I miss the structure of each day. We all had a routine and the sudden changes have brought on a lot of stress these past weeks. I also miss the feeling of certainty; How we, “Knew,” what was in store for us these next few months as we all watched our friends have their last day of high school and clapped for them as they crossed that stage at the end of the year. We were all counting on having that happen to us in due time, but nobody could’ve seen this coming.

I interviewed some of my classmates to see what they missed about school that they didn’t expect to miss. Unanimously, having in person lectures and physical homework were things they all missed. That, along with seeing their friends every weekday, having their teachers there to help when needed, coaches there for advice, and of course, having a sense of security for the things we’ve worked so hard for.

The shift from in person to online teaching has been a tough transition for many of us students.

