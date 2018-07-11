In Truth rests the heart of freedom

As we celebrated Independence Day we recognized the heroic people who wanted to have freedom from those on a distant shore who made rules without consulting the governed. Out of sacrificial efforts, a republic was born. Freedom came to these shores because there were those who talked and wrote about freedom.

Jesus said a lot about truth and how it leads to freedom. Talking to the Jewish people, he said, "You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free." (John 8:32). He continues to talk about the Holy Spirit coming as the Spirit of truth to lead them to truth and freedom. He says all people are slaves to sin but are set free from that enslavement.