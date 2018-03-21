The source and meaning of 'love'

A group of 4-8-year- olds were asked, “What does love mean?” Here are some of their answers: “When my grand- mother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails any- more, so my grandfather does it for her all the time, even when his hands got arthritis too. That’s love.” Rebecca - age 8.

"Love is when my mommy makes coffee for my daddy and she takes a sip before giving it to him, to make sure the taste is okay." Danny - age 7.