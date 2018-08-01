School bullies don’t subscribe to Jesus’ ‘New Commandment’

With the beginning of August, our thoughts return to all the children who will be leaving the fun and freedom of being at home with perhaps less responsibility. They will return to sitting through demonstrations and explanation of lessons about many things, some exciting and interesting, and some not so much. But all children and youth are expected to learn certain material on the way to getting an education. With all of it there are also lessons that will be taught about interpersonal relations.

I recently read a girl’s Facebook page in which she explains why school is a hated thing among her peers. She said many children are treated to a lot of bullying, no surprise there. There have been bullies since schools were first invented. But what I think this youth of about 12 was saying is that bullies are even more difficult for teachers in schools to detect because they have technology at their disposal to keep up a continual stream of hatred and put -downs.

The young lady said school is a wonderful place for learning, but she would love to skip all the other parts, that include those who try to make others feel inferior. I got the idea that she wanted to be a part of the solution rather than participate in the problem. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>