Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today

Psalm 77:11-13 – I will remember the Lord’s works; yes, I will remember your ancient wonders. I will reflect on all you have done and meditate on your actions. God, your way is holy. What god is great like God?

A new chapter of life began when I retired from full-time ministry on Aug. 12, 2018. The past few months have become a time of reflection. One portion of that reflection has been on the past, reflecting on how God has worked in and through my life.

