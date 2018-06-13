A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’

One of the deepest cries human beings can make is “why?” We believe in and proclaim a God who is loving, merciful, and who desires the best for us; at the same time we know this God to be all-powerful and all-knowing.

So...why? Why do things happen that seem to be the exact opposite of what God would want? Each of us could probably come up with a lengthy list of “whys.”

As I have reflected upon the question of "why?," both now and at previous times in my life, I have come to the realization that there are times when there is not an answer that can ease the pain, hurt, bitterness, even anger, we might feel toward God about a particular situation or circumstance. In realizing this, I have also come to the conclusion that these moments are precisely when God invites us to lean upon God for our peace and comfort--when the answers are nowhere to be found; God provides the comfort we so desperately seek. I do not believe that God intentionally causes the pain and hurt we feel, but I believe beyond the shadow of a doubt that God can use those times to strengthen our faith. It is in those moments of profound hurt, anger, or despair that God invites us to draw even closer to God in prayer.