Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts

Have you noticed how people respond to different times of the day with varying degrees of liveliness? Some of you who are reading this article would consider yourselves “morning glories.” You like to go to bed early and get up early.

The rest of you likely fit into the category of “night owls.” You like to go to bed late and get up late. I must confess to you that I am among the many folks who hate rolling out of bed in the morning. I spell morning . . . MOURNING! I personally think that A.M. must stand for . . . “Already Morning?”

Some of you ladies remember when you were expecting your children and you had “morning sickness.” I’ve had that sickness my whole life! I agree with the one who said, “If morning is so nice, they ought to make it later in the day!”

But seriously, even someone who isn’t a morning person knows the “special feel” of a new day. After hours of sleep, our senses seem to come alive to the sounds of morning (birds singing, alarm clocks buzzing, garbage trucks clanging, etc.), the smells of morning (coffee brewing, bacon frying, shaving cream, hairspray, etc.), and the sights of morning (that first frightening glance in the mirror, sleepy children rubbing their eyes, the family dog cheerfully wagging its tail, etc.)

Do your mornings seem predictable, even unpleasant? Here's a suggestion . . . Consider what God does each and every morning.