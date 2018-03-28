The miraculous story of Easter

HE IS NOT HERE.

Jesus Christ had been arrested, tried and now crucified. The faithful followers of Jesus saw their Lord put to death in one of the most torturous ways known to man. Many questions were racing through their minds. What happens next? Who will lead us? Could anyone take His place?

However, as other fol- lowers are contemplat- ing their next steps, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary are on their way to the tomb. Their concern was to finish the prepara- tion of Jesus' body, which had been cut short by the Sabbath. They come to the tomb fully expecting to find the dead body of Je- sus. Nothing was going to deter these ladies from accomplishing their mssion of caring for their Lord one final time.