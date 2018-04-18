Living with hope in Christ

It is hard to believe that more than two weeks have passed since Easter. Time sure does have a way of passing us by, and life sure does have a way of quickly taking over.

We do so well to pause our busy lives to celebrate the victory of the Cross and the greatest outpouring of love ever known to humanity. But then, just as quickly as we hit that pause button, the overwhelming activities of life flood back in and the powerful reality of the Risen Jesus begins to blur.

But friends, Easter is more than just a day. In fact, Easter is more than just an event in history that is celebrated each year. Easter is a way of life for those who follow Jesus Christ. And that way of life leads us to look at life differently than we had before. The reality of the Risen Jesus requires us to re-orient our lives around the cross; to consider life through the lens of Christ's love, power and presence in the world. Living life this way means our focus becomes the work of God's amazing grace that rescued us and can rescue the rest of humanity.