Let’s not forget the sacrifices

"Memorial Day," originally called "Decoration Day," is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America. It is observed every year on the last Monday of May and originated following the Civil War to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died during that dreadful war that claimed more than 498,000 lives.

Today, Memorial Day has been extended to honor all Americans who have died while in the military service, as well as all our loved ones who have gone on before us.