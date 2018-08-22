Jesus in human form affirms the Father’s love

“For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God; the only God, who is at the Father’s side, he has made him known.” – John 1:17–18 (English Standard Version [ESV])

Often times, as we read the Bible, we hear things that can confuse us. These two verses, especially the first one, can be among the most confusing that we come across. It can be confusing because it almost sounds as if Saint John is trying to compare something bad, the law which came through Moses, with something good, grace and truth which come through Jesus.

<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>