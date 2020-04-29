Focus on Faith: In spite of COVID-19, the best is yet to come

Frank Sinatra sang it in the 1960s and it can be said with a confident hope in and for the future—The best is yet to come.

We could well make that the title of a chapter of the Easter story. As I have shared in this space over the last few weeks, I do not believe Easter is solely one day of celebration. Instead, I believe Easter to be a continual celebration, and the story of Easter is still being written. I say that because of the events Scripture tells us occurred after Resurrection Day. The risen Jesus appeared to, and met with, his disciples for a period of 50 days after the Resurrection. On the 50th day, Jesus ascended to heaven.

This is a part of the story of Jesus that sometimes gets overlooked. For Jesus to ascend means that Jesus now reigns in glory at the right of the Father for all eternity. Jesus has reclaimed his place in glory! At first glance, the thought that Jesus has departed from this world can be a tad disheartening. But Jesus told us that was for our benefit!

In John 16, Jesus teaches his followers a bit about the work of the Holy Spirit. The work of the Spirit will be to teach us and lead us “in all truth”; there were those things the disciples still needed to know and learn, but they weren’t quite ready to receive it at that moment.

