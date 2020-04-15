Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while

Well...Easter is behind us, right? I mean, the day has come and gone, as unusual as this year’s celebration was. But what if I said Easter ISN’T over? Would it matter? Would you give me a look that says “okay....”?

Here’s where I’m coming from—in the Christian calendar (and there are some churches/denominations that do not follow the Christian calendar), Easter is more than a day; Easter is an entire season of celebration and rejoicing. Easter is a season of new life. I must say, I rather enjoy that thought. I especially enjoy it this year. I don’t know about you, but I want and need to hear and see new life.

So, let me ask you a question...where do YOU see new life right now?

I understand that for some, it could be a challenge to see anything good or new right now. Indeed, all that seems to be in front of us are feelings of isolation that, for some, are seemingly closing in on us, feelings of despair, or feelings of simply being tired of everything. If you are experiencing those feelings, let me assure you that it’s okay. It is okay and it is healthy to own your feelings and experiences; all of us have feelings and experiences that are uniquely our own.

I wonder, though, if God is not using these days as a way to train us to look closer or more intently.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.