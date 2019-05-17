Focus on Faith

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

While I don’t wish to engage its uses in the secular world, I think it has some uses in the world of faith, and the church. In the church, it usually has to do with how the Bible is interpreted and understood. At other times, though, it can refer to an understanding of matters of faith. Just as “fake news” can be dangerous in our secular world, it can also be damaging to the church and to the world’s view of the Christian faith.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.