Focus on Faith

“Jesus did not simply die to save us from our sins; Jesus lived to save us from our sins. His life and teaching show us the way to liberation.” (Rachel Held Evans, Inspired, p. 155)

Repeatedly in the New Testament Jesus beckons, “Follow Me.” To do this we must trust and obey—build our life upon—His words and ways. This means we need His sacrificial life every bit as much as His sacrificial death.

But theologizing is easier than following. Thus, it’s sadly suggested that Jesus is the most worshiped but least followed person in all the world.

Speaking of worship…

In one of the churches I serve we often say The Apostle’s Creed on Sunday mornings. I think it’s a good and valuable practice.

