Focus on Faith

We don’t listen to people in order to form counterarguments and defend our tribes. We listen to learn. . . . Some will learn only from those with whom they already agree. But if we cut ourselves off from everyone who believes differently, then we cut ourselves off from hearing anything that could teach us something new. . . . We learn only if we’re listening. (Aaron Niequist, “The Eternal Current,” pp. 167,168)

For some time now I’ve been praying about developing the art of listening. I don’t want to just hear, but actually listen. And I don’t want to listen for the sole purpose of responding (a listening disorder which manifests itself as scarcely hearing the words of others for the lovely sound of one’s own voice in one’s own head).

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.