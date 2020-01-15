Home

Focus on Faith

Wed, 01/15/2020 - 10:31 Casscounty2
Two doors in the Scripture
By: 
Pastor Gladys Herzog

    Ever think much about doors? Every room has a door. It is the only way we have easy access. I don’t spend much time thinking about them in my day to day life. I expect none of us do, unless we get locked into an elevator and have to wait for someone to come rescue us, or get locked out of our house in a pouring rain. In fact, we’d probably say we take doors for granted right there with things like our hearing and seeing. These things we take for granted unless they begin to fail.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

‘Ike’ Weishaar celebrating 100th birthday

In 1920, the Prohibition was enacted, Woodrow Wilson was President of the United States and it was the beginning of the Roaring ’20s. In that same year on Jan.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers