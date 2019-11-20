Focus on Faith

Home

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 10:23 Casscounty2
Thanks be to God for His enduring faithfulness
By: 
Mike Courson, Minister

    Do you have a favorite hymn or song that reminds you of the goodness of God? To be sure, the musical library of the Church is full of wonderful songs of faith—from older hymns such as “Amazing Grace” or “Blessed Assurance” or “The Old Rugged Cross” to modern worship songs such as “Reckless Love” or “Raise a Hallelujah.” The music of the Church stirs us and inspires us, sometimes it lifts us up, other times it brings us to our knees. The chorus of my favorite hymn of the Church goes like this, “Great is thy faithfulness; Great is thy faithfulness; morning by morning, new mercies I see; All I have needed, thy hand hath provided; Great is thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me.”

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

